SM Entertainment confirms EXO’s Baekhyun’s contract ends in January 2024 and has solo album in the works

On August 9th, SM Entertainment, EXO's agency, said in regards to the agreement with CBX, that the current exclusive agreement has not ended. On account of Baekhyun, it will be until January 2024, therefore their contract is still valid and additionally have to some degree adjusted the agreement as per shared arrangement, which has been told in the official statement.

EXO, Baekhyun and SM Entertainment:

Then, in regards to the explanation and foundation between SM with CBX, SM said that EXO and the individuals were protected and the agreement was made for the fans. Yet, they additionally said that assuming things like this (Baekhyun's agency), as a matter of fact, it would be challenging for all EXO members to complete their activities, they had been really working hard for and now things remain unclear. They also confirmed that Baekhyun will be releasing his solo album by the end of this year but nothing else has been confirmed. They only said that CBX has something for the fans but now, the fans aren’t sure if it will be happening.

EXO’s Baekhyun’s agency:

Beforehand, it was known that Baekhyun had set up his private agency. Baekhyun said that he continued with the consent of SM, however SM answered that they didn't have the foggiest idea, and the fight is anticipated once more. A YouTuber guaranteed that CBX in the long run will choose to say a final farewell to SM, and that Chen and Xiumin would likewise move to the agency Baekhyun made after their contracts will end. Baekhyun said, "Through this question, I concluded that I needed to walk the path of a producer. So I looked for guidance from many individuals. It is likewise a fact that Director C and MC Mong offered a great deal of guidance." In conclusion, he said, "It was truly challenging for me to see EXO-L's fatigue and battles while going through different issues. I hope you guys are ready for a new chapter in my life."

