SM Entertainment CONFIRMS that Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is gearing up for a song release in July

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is making her return as a singer! Read on to find out.

On July 16, SM Entertainment confirmed that Girl's Generation's Taeyeon has wrapped up recording new music and is preparing for release in sometime mid-July. The news was first reported by XSports News in an exclusive story, shortly after which SM Entertainment confirmed in affirmative. This will mark Taeyeon's first new music release in approximately 8 months, since the release of her 4th mini-album 'What Do I Call You' in December 2020.

Taeyeon, leader of Girls' Generation and nation's singer is known for her powerful vocal abilities, terrific solo music and unique vocal colour. Taeyeon has released two studio albums, seven extended plays and 39 singles since she made her debut as a solo artist. Fans have been looking forward to some kind of comeback, as the group nears their 14th anniversary. Many were guessing that the group is preparing for a comeback after several members, including Taeyeon, were spotted with new hair colours.

Meanwhile, Taeyeon last participated in her labelmate Taemin's album, Advice. Taeyeon sang the duet If I Could Tell You with Taeyeon. Besides her activities as a singer, Taeyeon has regularly greeted viewers on the popular tvN variety series, 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' as a fixed cast member. Also, there is intense speculation that Girls' Generation is all set to make an OT8 comeback this year, to which SM Entertainment gave a cryptic response. Well, we anticipate a special album celebrating the group's 14th debut anniversary.

Credits :News1

