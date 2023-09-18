SM Entertainment confirms Red Velvet breaks one year hiatus with full-length album release in November

Red Velvet, a five-member K-pop group under SM Entertainment will be making a full-group comeback after one year with a full-length album amid disbandment rumors. Red Velvet last released The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday EP in November 2022. The group debuted in the K-pop music industry in 2014 with a single titled Happiness. Since then the group has been the most loved K-pop girl group among fans.

Red Velvet will release a full-length album in November

As per the South Korean media, it was reported that Red Velvet is expected to release its third full-length album in November. Following the reports, SM Entertainment confirmed that the group is preparing for the studio album with the goal of a November release. The group will be making a comeback almost a year and will be releasing its third full-length album after six years since its debut. Their second full-length album The Velvet was released in 2017. The group was currently in the news over disbandment rumors and this news comes as a sudden surprise to the fans. The Red Velvet’s leader Irene was in the news recently over contract renewal rumors. It has also been reported that Seulgi renewed the contract with the agency in August 2023.

About Red Velvet

Red Velvet debuted in 2014 with a single called Happiness. At that time there were only four members - Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. Yeri joined the group in 2015 following the release of Ice Cream Cake. The group has made quite a news on the Gaon Album Chart with songs like Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Feel My Rhythm, and more. Their wide popularity in South Korea gave them their entry into Forbes Korea Power Celebrity for 2018 and 2019. In February 2020 they were named as the most popular K-pop group by Time and Billboard. Spotify named them the fifth most streamed K-pop artist worldwide in February 2020.

