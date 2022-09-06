SM Entertainment CONFIRMS Red Velvet’s Seulgi making a solo debut in October

Red Velvet members are gems of the K-pop industry and it seems that another one is set to unleash its sparkle into the world. On September 6, there were initial reports of member Seulgi making her solo debut. Soon after, the girl group’s agency’s official responded to the claims with, “Seulgi is preparing for her first solo album, planning on an October release. Please show lots of interest to her.”

With Seulgi’s debut, she will officially become the third member of the group to debut solo following Wendy and Joy. Interestingly, this will be Seulgi’s fourth time debuting following her group entry in August 2014, her debut with Irene as Red Velvet’s first subunit Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI in July 2020, as a member of the supergroup Got the Beat with Wendy alongside BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, and aespa’s Karina and Winter, in January 2022. Her fourth one- the solo debut is set for October 2022.

More details regarding if it will be a mini-album or a full-length album, name, title song, release date, if she has any collaborations on it and more are awaited. A beloved singer and a fabulous dancer, the group’s fans- Reveluvs, are excited to see what kind of brilliance Seulgi brings to the stage. She is known to exude charm with elegance and uniqueness with experience.

Previously, Red Velvet released their seventh mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ which is a continuation of their 2019 trilogy ‘The ReVe Festival’. The dance and tune for the lead single ‘Feel My Rhythm’ was loved by the audiences and has been one of the most celebrated releases of 2022 so far.

