SM Entertainment CONFIRMS the reports of EXO’s Chen becoming a father for the second time

The members of this boy group are about to be uncles once again! The EXO family keeps getting bigger and our hearts are soaring. Following initial reports that said EXO’s Chen and his wife are expecting their second child, SM Entertainment confirmed the news announcing that the couple is indeed expecting a baby.

Originally named Kim Jongdae, the artist uses Chen as his stage name and is a part of the superstar group EXO as well as its subunit EXO-CBX alongside members Baekhyun and Xiumin.

On January 13, 2020, in a handwritten letter to his fans, Chen revealed his plans to marry the girl with whom he wishes to “spend the rest of my life”. He also spoke about an unexpected blessing further breaking the news of his first child. The fans celebrated the news with pomp and brought in the birth of his daughter with an overall feeling of happiness, which was a surprisingly rare sight in the K-pop universe. Soon, Chen announced his mandatory military enlistment and was off for duty in October 2020.

Now, a year within his military service, Chen is all ready to welcome his second child and so are we! SM Entertainment’s confirmation came with, “It is true that Chen’s wife is pregnant with their second child.”

So began the trends ‘chen’ and ‘jongdae’ on Twitter as love poured in once again for the 29 year old (international age) singer and his wife, about whom very little information has been made public.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the November K Pop comeback schedule featuring THE BOYZ, TWICE, MONSTA X and more

Send your wishes for Chen below!