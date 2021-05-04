SM Entertainment confirms rookie girl group aespa’s comeback!

May looks like a comeback magnet with another group joining the comeback line up. Read on to know more.

K-Pop girl group aespa debuted in November 2020 with their debut single ‘Black Mamba’, which went on to conquer charts and a win at music show Inkigayo. Today on May 4, it was first reported that the group is making a comeback in May. After a few hours, SM Entertainment confirmed the news and announced that aespa is making a comeback in May and that the exact schedule will be released sometime later.

This will be the group’s proper comeback after six months. Aespa’s debut single Black Mamba even achieved 100 million views, in the shortest time for a debut group’s music video. The four member girl group consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning were even selected as the brand ambassadors for the French luxury brand GIVENCHY in February 2021. The band previously released a song titled ‘Forever’ on February 5, 2021 which was a remake of artist Yoo young Jin’s single of the same name.

The group was already creating buzz before its debut because of their AI world characters. SM Entertainment CEO Lee Soo Man aimed to do something completely new with its newest girl group and it ended up being a group that has both human and virtual members. Calling aespa as the ‘the beginning of the future of entertainment’. Explaining further, he said that the group members - both real world and virtual - will be interacting with one other and since the virtual members have AI brains and will be hosting live sessions too.

While a group with human and AI members divided the fans in half, it’s safe to say that the group’s music is definitely top-notch.

Are you excited for aespa’s comeback? What are your views on the AI members introduced? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1Newsen

