SM Entertainment DENIES Girls’ Generation Hyoyeon’s involvement in the Burning Sun sex scandal

After rumour mills have been buzzing with the question if Girls’ Generation Hyoyeon was involved in the Burning Sun scandal, we finally have some clarity. For the unversed, After the original whistleblower of the case, Kim Sang-kyo, who was a clubgoer during this scandal. Kim asked the GG member to confess what she knows about the night, and now the K pop star has refused any relation to it, according to reports via Meaww.com.

Hyoyeon involvement in the sex scandal first came in question when an informant of the incident Kim Sang Kyo suggested it. The informant was allegedly beaten up and arrested in November 2018 outside Burning Sun club. Apart from Hyoyeon, he also told media outlets that two police offers were violent against him. After a series of ‘internal investigation’ on the case, the Seoul District Magistrate Court concluded that there was not enough evidence against the police officers to consider them guilty.

Now, Kim Sang Kyo took to Instagram and asked Hyoyeon’s agency SM Entertainment about her involvement, he wrote: “Who was the top actress so high on drugs and drooling, that the police officers weren't even allowed inside the club that night? Hyoyeon, you must have seen who the VVIP customers were that night. And the man who was high on drugs when he beat me inside the club, you must know if he's that druggie who was Seungri's friend.” He added, “It's about time you fessed up. It won't be long now. It's up to you all, whether or not the identities of the numerous celebrities affiliated with 'Burning Sun' will be revealed against your will, or if you're gonna cooperate."

To which SM Entertainment replied and denied Hyoyeon’s involvement in the scandal. The agency said via Meaww that Hyoyeon was nowhere involved in the incident. They even said that the idol only performed after being invited for a DJ performance at the time, and it had nothing to do with the scandal.

