SM Entertainment files lawsuit against EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin seeking enforcement of contractual terms

EXO-CBX which includes Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin held a press conference earlier this week in which they claimed that SM Entertainment was not abiding by the promised music distribution fees.

Last year in June, the three members and SM Entertainment had jointly announced that the dispute amongst them had been settled regarding exclusive contracts after negotiations. Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin signed their contracts with SM Entertainment to continue EXO's activities. They signed their contracts with INB100 to manage their solo activities.

SM Entertainment files lawsuit against Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin

On June 12, SM Entertainment filed an official lawsuit against EXO-CBX's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin at the Seoul Easter District Court. SM Entertainment reportedly stated that it had filed a lawsuit seeking the implementation of the previous agreement.

Fans took to social media and voiced their support for the EXO members. They pointed out that the members have been diligently working for the betterment of EXO as a group. Here is a look at some of the tweets by EXO fans. Fans showed their support with #WeStandWithCBX.

EXO-CBX versus SM Entertainment

In the press conference held on June 10, Chen, Baeukhyun and Xiumin's agency INB100 claimed that SM Entertainment failed to meet the 5.5% music record distribution fee agreed upon last year. They added that SM Entertainment unfairly demanded 10% of sales for EXO-CBX's individual activities and did not provide existing settlement data.

SM Entertainment denied these claims and stated that the members are enjoying the fame of the EXO name.

After his contract with SM Entertainment came to an end, EXO member Baekhyun formed his company INB100 in June 2023. His company also manages his fellow band members Chen and Xiumin. The company also represents EXO-CBX which is a subunit of EXO. While their solo activities are managed by the company, group activities of EXO are undertaken by SM Entertainment.

