SM Entertainment giving young adults a chance to showcase their talent with SMile Music Festival

SM Entertainment is hosting their 7th ’SMile Music Festival’. Read ahead to know more

SMile Foundation is the non-profit organization under SM Entertainment that believes in “building a future where we can all smile together through culture. Together, we are building a miraculous future where we can dream and smile all we want.” They perform regular monthly volunteer activities with SM staff and artists. They partner up with various social welfare organizations such UNICEF, Happiness Alliance, Korean Red Cross etc and implement various social contribution activities. Their main goal is to “support adolescents who dream of becoming musicians by using SM's expertise and infrastructure”. Through this, SMile Music Festival is created.

This is their recruitment notice:

“We are holding the 2021 Smile Music Festival for music dreamers. 2021 Smile Music Festival where you can

build your skills through online professional training

and take team photos and performance videos.

Please refer to the poster for the detailed schedule and contents, and many interested persons are encouraged to apply.

1. Recruitment target: Dance, vocal team (club) consisting of 1 to 5 youths aged 14-19 across the country (club)

※Additional points are given for low-income, single-parent, grandparents, and educationally marginalized youths

Recruitment period: June 29 (Tue) - July 19 (Mon), 2021

Result announcement: August 2, 2021 (Mon)

They began this mission in 2014 and have been very successful in finding talented trainees. With this tradition continuing on, it gives teenagers and young adults the chance to showcase their talent to the best of their abilities and the catch remains that their economic status will only give them a better platform.

