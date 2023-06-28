SM Entertainment introduces 2 new rookies; Sion and Yushi to join upcoming NCT team

SM Entertainment has recently introduced two fresh faces to their roster of trainees known as SM Rookies. After the departure of Sungchan and Shotaro from NCT, who was set to debut in a new boy group, SM Entertainment revealed their ambitious plans to launch not only a new NCT team but also a new girl group, all within this year.

2 new rookies to join the NCT team

During the announcement, Jang Cheol Hyuk, the CEO of SM Entertainment, stated that the upcoming NCT team would mark the final phase of NCT's expansion. Additionally, he mentioned that the agency would soon unveil two new SM Rookies, hailing from Japan and Korea, who would be joining the team. The remaining members would be selected through a pre-debut reality show. When the videos were released, the reaction from netizens was mixed and somewhat predictable. Many expressed anger towards the company for removing a Japanese and Korean trainee from the NCT lineup to make room for two new rookies. They also emphasized that SM should prioritize the well-being of their current artists before introducing new idols, highlighting the recent behavior of the company.

Teaser videos released

Finally, on June 28 at 6 p.m. KST, SM Rookies unveiled the highly anticipated teaser videos of the two newly introduced members on their official social media platforms. The first member introduced is Yushi, followed by the second member, Sion.

The video began with a captivating moment as Yushi's face was unveiled, immediately followed by a display of his impressive dancing skills. It was evident from the video's focus on his dance abilities and the fluidity of his movements that dancing was one of his notable strengths. The video transitioned from a school setting to the outdoors, aiming to convey Yushi's personality through his dynamic motions.

Another trainee, Sion, was introduced shortly after. Similar to Yushi, Sion also shared a video on Instagram around the same time. In his video, Sion showcased his own unique visuals and charm, adopting a bright and refreshing concept. Although the environments in both videos appeared similar, they exuded distinct vibes and reflected the trainees' individual personalities.

