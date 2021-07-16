SM Entertainment issues firm statement against 'Sasaeng' behaviour & threatens strong legal action

They have a lot of relevant proofs such as CCTV, black box videos, video, photo footages, communication logs, mailing & email content to pursue the case! Read on to find out details.

On July 16, SM Entertainment issued a firm statement and warning against people who indulge in 'Saseng' behaviour! For those unversed, 'Sasaeng' is a Korean word for stalker fans! SM Entertainment assured fans that they will take strong legal action against stalker fans. SM Entertainment also revealed that they have a lot of relevant proof such as CCTV, black box videos, video, photo footages, communication logs, mailing & email content to pursue the case.

SM Entertainment further shared that will not overlook excessive invasion of their artists’ privacy from sasaengs. They will not tolerate any form of cyberstalking, writing and posting malicious slander on the internet and any form of online defamation. Besides that, they have secured a considerable amount of relevant proof against sasaengs indulging in physical stalking, harassment and trespassing of the artist's property. All sorts of stalker behaviour amount to punishment under the legal and criminal laws of South Korea and if sasaengs continue to indulge in such behaviour, they will have to face dire consequences.

'Real' K-pop fans will tell you that 'sasaengs' are the absolute scum of the planet! Over the years, several K-pop idols have suffered immense physical and emotional trauma, due to 'sasaeng' behaviour. Several idols from Gen 1, 2 and 3 groups have gone on record to share the horrific things 'sasaengs' have done to them or their group; and it is truly heartbreaking! It is a step forward in the right direction by SM Entertainment!

