SM Entertainment reacts to NCT HOME plagiarism allegations; Releases official statement

Earlier in February, SM Entertainment surprised the NCT fandom with a new interactive exhibition. The exhibition is equipped with high-end technology and revolves around all NCT members, filled with exclusive photographs, interviews, and creations. Gesture Interactive Video (GIV) technology-induced posters were placed that allowed fans to control the NCT member’s faces. The high-tech technology is truly pathbreaking; however, it has resulted in unexpected consequences. The company has been slammed for allegedly plagiarising technology from an American company, Momenti.

NCT HOME Plagiarism Row

Momenti has been associated with the Korean company Backslash, with both having patent rights to GIV technology. Another Korean company, LiveConnect, responsible for carrying out the 'NCT HOUSE' fan exhibit, came under scrutiny. Earlier, there were reports of LiveConnect and Backslash discussing the collaboration involving the GIV technology; however, nothing resulted in an official agreement. With the launch of the ‘NCT HOME’ exhibition, Backslash has reportedly warned LiveConnect of infringement of the patent with a formal letter.

SM Entertainment's official statement

SM Entertainment has now come forward with an explanation of the allegations. In the formal letter released, the company mentions that they had given all the authority to LiveConnect to plan and implement the said fan exhibit. They have requested LiveConnect to fact-check and clear their stance on these accusations. Taking back the controversial content they have now replaced it with other elements. Further, in the official letter, SM Entertainment has assured to responsibly handle the dispute between the two companies and review the infringement rights. Apart from this, NCTzens have shown mixed reactions to the fan exhibit though the technology is truly revolutionary some believe it is the objectification of their favourite K-pop artists.

NCT and SM Entertainment

Neo Culture Technology, aka NCT, is a South Korean boy band under the SM Entertainment banner. NCT U, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, and WayV are its four subunits, and the boy band has a total of twenty-three members at the moment. NCT U debuted in 2016 with ‘Without You’ and ‘The 7th Sense’ followed by NCT 127 with the mini album ‘NCT #127’. The third subunit NCT DREAM debuted with the single ‘Chewing Gum' in the same year. In 2019, the fourth subunit WayV debuted with their first digital EP The Vision. Together as a group, the band has released three full albums: ‘Empathy’, ‘Resonance’ and ‘Universe’.

What do you think about the plagiarism allegations on SM Entertainment? Let us know below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SM Entertainment to modify NCT’s unit system, Infinite Expansion Policy to come to an end