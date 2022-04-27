SM Entertainment responds to speculation about EXO’s Chanyeol allegedly threatening a female driver

On April 26, motorcycle influencer Jang Si Nae guested on a Channel S program, where she shared a story about being threatened and cursed at while she was driving to work by a famous idol. She stated, “One day, I was riding a scooter to work, and a man in a foreign car behind me was driving dangerously. He came at me quickly from behind and I avoided him, but he cursed with his fingers.”

Jang Si Nae continued, “I followed him to get a [license plate] number, but he stopped by a traffic light. I was so curious why he cursed at me, so I knocked on the window to ask him, and he covered his face and kept cursing with his fingers. It turned out to be an idol. He was such a famous idol that I think I would be buried the moment his name comes out of my mouth.”

The influencer’s words matched the vlog released about the happening, which showed an unidentified male individual showing her the middle finger from inside his car. As the car had tinted windows, it was difficult for audiences to identify who it really was, but some netizens took to the comments section to bring up EXO’s Chanyeol’s name, going by the make of the car and the shape of the hand.

On April 27, SM Entertainment countered the allegations in a statement to a South Korean media outlet, denying the rumours by stating, “It’s not Chanyeol.” The agency asserted, “The person in the video is not Chanyeol, and the vehicle is different from Chanyeol's personal vehicle. We will take strong legal measures against the spread of misinformation."

