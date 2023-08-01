SM Entertainment reveals all seven members of new boy group RIIZE; Official social media accounts launched

SM Entertainment has finally unveiled the seven members of their new boy group RIIZE. SM Entertainment's RIIZE is one of the highly anticipated groups to debut as it is the first boy group under the agency 7 years after NCT. On August 1, 12 Am Korean Standard Time, RIIZE launched its Instagram account revealing the members with several photos and videos. Here's a closer look.

SM Entertainment revealed RIIZE members

The wait is over! SM Entertainment's new boy group is all geared up to show their charisma to the world. Fans agree with the agency as the members have beautiful visuals, it is yet to see what kind of talent they would show to the world. Here is what we know about the seven members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton:

Shotaro

Ex-NCT member Shotaro is a Japanese K-pop singer who is all set to start his new chapter with SM Entertainment as the eldest member of RIIZE. Shotaro has revealed his dream to go on a world tour and can not wait to see his fans.

Eunseok

SM Rookies member Eunseok will finally debut in September with the RIIZE members. Eunseok performed with Sungchan and Shotaro last year at the SM TOWN concert. The 22-year-old singer revealed his nickname to be Silver Stone, his favorite thing to be basketball, and wishes to try skydiving in the future in his profile.

Sungchan

The former NCT member who went viral for his 90's Love, Sungchan will join Shotaro and others as a RIIZE member. Sungchan revealed his goal to enter Billboard Hot100 with his new teammates.

Wonbin

Wonbin is a 21-year-old singer introduced as one of the RIIZE members who caught everyone's eye with his adorable features. He loves shopping and dancing is something he can not get off of his mind.

Seunghan

Seunghan is a 19-year-old member who was revealed before as SM Entertainment's new boy group member alongside Eunseok. He is all set to show his love for music and expressed his wish to explore in his profile.

Sohee

Member Sohee has already started gaining attention. He was spotted at a club on social media and Korean netizens are not very happy about it. However, Sohee has shown his crazy talents and fans can not wait to see him debut. He revealed his dream to be collaborating with Bruno Mars.

Anton

19-year-old Anton is known to be the son of renowned producer Yoon Sang and Actress Shim Hye Jin. Fans are going feral over his cuteness and already seem to like RIIZE's maknae.

