SM Entertainment REVEALS identity of the second member who will join the new group Aespa after Winter

After announcing the new all-girl band Aespa, SM Entertainment is slowly revealing the identity of the members one by one. After introducing WInter, the band’s second member will be Karina.

This week, there has been a lot of buzz about the all-girl group Aespa, as they recently unveiled their members and showed off the first member Winter's teaser images. On October 28 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment's rookie group unveiled another member. The second member to be revealed is Karina. The concept photo of Karina gives off the same fantasy-like vibe as the previous member Winter’s concept photo.

For the unversed, the agency previously announced that it will be debuting its first rookie idol group in approximately 4 years since NCT, this coming November 2020. The group Aespa, of fully "Avatar X Experience". Soompi reported that the team's story revolves around unique encounters with one's own avatars - embodiments of one's alter egos - which result in new experiences.

Post SM Entertainment’s exciting announcement, netizens obviously had a lot to say! While many stated that the girl group's name is pretty, others said it is strange. One fan wrote: "SM probably hurried the debut of this group because of Irene. Lol." While another added: "Not too excited about the new girl group." Some even said: "SM should teach this group about having a good personality," and "I don't like their name. Looks weird and has a weird meaning."

