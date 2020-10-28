  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SM Entertainment REVEALS identity of the second member who will join the new group Aespa after Winter

After announcing the new all-girl band Aespa, SM Entertainment is slowly revealing the identity of the members one by one. After introducing WInter, the band’s second member will be Karina.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: October 28, 2020 01:02 am
SM Entertainment REVEALS the second member to join AespaSM Entertainment REVEALS identity of the second member who will join the new group Aespa after Winter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This week, there has been a lot of buzz about the all-girl group Aespa, as they recently unveiled their members and showed off the first member Winter's teaser images. On October 28 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment's rookie group unveiled another member. The second member to be revealed is Karina. The concept photo of Karina gives off the same fantasy-like vibe as the previous member Winter’s concept photo.

 

For the unversed, the agency previously announced that it will be debuting its first rookie idol group in approximately 4 years since NCT, this coming November 2020. The group Aespa, of fully "Avatar X Experience". Soompi reported that the team's story revolves around unique encounters with one's own avatars - embodiments of one's alter egos - which result in new experiences.  

Post SM Entertainment’s exciting announcement, netizens obviously had a lot to say! While many stated that the girl group's name is pretty, others said it is strange. One fan wrote: "SM probably hurried the debut of this group because of Irene. Lol." While another added: "Not too excited about the new girl group." Some even said: "SM should teach this group about having a good personality," and "I don't like their name. Looks weird and has a weird meaning."

 

ALSO READ: Amid Irene's controversy, Red Velvet member Joy receives hate comments from netizens on Instagram

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Run BTS Ep 113: Suga and V's reverse limbo leaves members in splits; J Hope shows his strength by lifting RM
BTS' Dynamite spends ninth week on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10; Tops Global 200 & Global Excl US once again
TXT DROPS their third mini album titled Blue Hour; Fans go WILD with praise in the comments section; Watch
TWICE drops much anticipated title track I CAN’T STOP ME from their album Eyes Wide Open; Watch
BTS member Jin REVEALS teasing Jimin makes him smile; Suga confesses THIS ignites a flame within him
Jimmy Fallon greets BTS with warm hugs and Jungkook plays peekaboo during Tonight Show NYC Subway appearance

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement