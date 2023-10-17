SM Entertainment shuts down rumors of EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol's departure from agency; DEETS inside

SM Entertainment has put an end to rumors suggesting the departure of EXO members Sehun and Chaenyeol from the agency. Recent claims that two prominent members of EXO have entered into separate exclusive contracts with other agencies, caused an alarming uptick in social media discussions, eventually putting SM Entertainment in a challenging situation.

SM Entertainment responds to rumors surrounding Sehun and Chanyeol’s departure

Recently a report by a Korean media outlet suggested that EXO’s Chanyeol and Sehun might take a step forward, signing exclusive contracts with different agencies. The artists and SM Entertainment, according to the source, held lengthy conversations before agreeing that the members would pursue their solo career paths. After much negotiation, an agreement was reached, allowing the two to start over with a different company.

Now, replying further to the report, SM Entertainment released a statement rubbishing the whole news. The agency straightforwardly handled the situation stating that Chaneyeol and Sehun will continue their relationship with SM Entertainment. They further stated that the contracts that EXO members signed with SM Entertainment at the end of the previous year are still in force, guaranteeing that SM Entertainment will continue to oversee EXO's projects and day-to-day operations like always.

Further making their stance clear on the member’s solo activities agency said "Nevertheless, concerning the individual endeavors of the members, we have granted them conditional permission to pursue activities through their personal companies, provided that they adhere to the conditions stipulated in their current exclusive agreements with SM”.

SM Entertainment stock drops following Sehun and Chanyeol’s departure rumor

The rumors of Chanyeol and Sehun's pursuing their solo careers, by joining the former iHQ CEO Jeong Hoon Tak’s new agency, had a significant impact on the stock prices of SM Entertainment. Even while it is still unclear whether the above-mentioned news directly caused the agency's stock to decline, given the popularity of Chanyeol and Sehun, the company might have suffered a serious blow if the claims were true.

Chanyeol to release new single

On the work front, Chanyeol will be making a comeback with his new single, after a gap of nearly 2 years. The K-pop star officially broke the news on October 16. Chanyeol’s upcoming digital single titled Good Enough will premiere on October 20 at 6:00 PM Korean Standard Time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time).

