SM Entertainment vehemently denies the staff taking any private photos of aespa's Winter

SM Entertainment has made an official statement responding to fan concerns about a recent video of aespa’s Winter.

It seems like not all is well in SM Town! On April 14, MY (aespa's fans) noticed in a behind the scenes video of a magazine photoshoot, a photographer is seen hovering around aespa's Winter. Fans allege that he took indecent pictures of aespa's Winter, while she was talking to the fan via a video message. Fans claim that he switched on his phone's camera before approaching her, briefly paused and quickly took a snap of her backside. Fans were angry and trended the keywords 'aespa' and 'Winter' to bring this incident to SM Entertainment's attention. SM Entertainment has finally responded to the allegations.

SM Entertainment issued a statement clarifying that the photographer was indeed in charge of the photoshoot and they have checked up on the complaint and come to the conclusion that he didn’t do anything that warrants misunderstanding. SM Entertainment also shared that Winter enjoyed posing for the photoshoot at the time and also clarified that no such incident occurred on set that would warrant a misunderstanding. They added that they are grateful to fans worried for her and hope that no such misunderstanding occurs in the future.

aespa is one of the most talented Gen 4 girl groups! The quartet consisting of Winter, Giselle, Karina and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with their debut single, Black Mamba.

