SM Entertainment’s Artist Activity Plan 2023: From aespa’s world tour to EXO’s fan meeting and more

A video labelled ‘The Era of SM 3.0, Fans Ask and SM Answers’ was recently uploaded on SM Entertainment's official YouTube channel ‘SMTOWN’. As SM Entertainment co-CEOs address fans in their latest YouTube upload, they discuss plans and measures to protect their artists and their upcoming activities. The video features SM Entertainment co-CEOs Chris Lee (Lee Sung Soo) and Young Jun Tak. The two can be seen patiently responding to the concerns and queries of fans vis-a-vis their future approach towards handling their artists.

SM Entertainment’s Artist Activity Plan 2023

The video finally reveals the agency’s plan to better implement and regularly disclose what’s in store for both the artists and their fans. SM Entertainment has now decided to disclose and inform about their artists’ activities on a quarterly basis. A tabular listicle is shown in the video that unveils upcoming activities of various SM Entertainment artists and groups. In accordance with the latter mentioned activities, EXO is all set to get a fan meeting this year. Additionally, girl groups like Red Velvet and aespa have a world tour lined up ahead of them. Artist Activities in SM 3.0

In the aforementioned video, talking about the impact of SM 3.0 on their artists, Chris Lee unveils plans of disclosing artist activities, ensuring transparency and a fair distribution of content throughout the agency. The latter-mentioned plans are followed by a tremendous change which will put an end to NCT’s policy of infinite expansion. SM Production Centre Operation Model

To avoid schedule delays and project cancellations, SM Entertainment has decided to move away from an overly centralised production operation mechanism. In alignment with the strategies of SM 3.0, the production centre operation model will now ensure that the professional needs of every artist and group are simultaneously being catered to.

