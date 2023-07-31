SM Entertainment's new boy group confirms name; RIIZE members to be introduced in August before debut?

SM Entertainment is all geared up to launch its new boy group RIIZE in September. The rookie boy group will also be the first boy group after NCT to be launched under the company. It is reportedly said that the agency will introduce all the members on August 1, 2023, ahead of their debut. RIIZE is already the talk of the town as it is known that Ex-NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan and SM Rookies Eunseok and Seunghan will be in the official lineup of RIIZE.

SM Entertainment's new boy group members will be reportedly introduced in August

SM Entertainment announced that the seven-member boy group under the name of RIIZE will be debuting in September. RIIZE is a name that is a unique combination of two English words Rise and Realize. This is a K-pop group that will rise together and realize its dream. SM Entertainment has said there will be seven incredible members who possess both skills and visuals. The group is expected to write a new history based on the members' Real-Time Odyssey. RIIZE will be making songs under the Emotional pop genre which would resonate with today's youth and their emotions. The agency also said that their plan is to put out music that is inspired by the everyday life of this young generation. According to the reports, SM Entertainment is planning to roll out the official Instagram page of RIIZE on August 1, 12 am (KST).

What do we know about RIIZE so far?

It was previously confirmed that Sungchan and Shotaro, former NCT members, will join Eunseok and Seunghan, who were announced for the new group RIIZE through SM Rookies. In a brief response, SM Entertainment stated that they were currently recording the music video for their debut and were nearing completion of the preparations. Fans had already speculated the name of the K-pop group by tracing SM Entertainment's digital impressions. As per reports, another member who would join RIIZE is the son of the producer Yoon Sang. Other members are likely to be revealed later by the agency. RIIZE will be the first group in 3 years to debut under SM Entertainment after aespa. This has induced excitement among fans of former NCT members who would start a new chapter alongside SM Rookies Eunseok and Seunghan and other members.

