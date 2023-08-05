SM Entertainment's new boy group RIIZE breaks record to reach 1 million Instagram followers

RIIZE's official Instagram account surpassed 1 million supporters on August 5th, 4 days after it began on August 1st, making it the shortest record by a K-pop group. RIIZE, which is going to make a big appearance one month from now, depends on the 'constant odyssey' of 7 members, Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton, collectively. Let's take a closer look right here.

RIIZE crosses 1 million followers on Instagram:

Also, RIIZE began their other social media handles like YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Weibo, and so forth on August 7, following the Instagram account that accumulated attention consistently and delivered content declaring the introduction of all the members, drawing in worldwide fans. RIIZE joins English words signifying 'Rise' and 'Realize' in the group name, and that signifies 'a group that comes together and acknowledges dreams' and communicates their sentiments. It presents an autonomous music classification that communicates 'Emotional Pop'. Artist and composer Yoon Sang's child, Anton, joined the group and drew attention.

RIIZE’s activities:

SM Entertainment's rookie boy group RIIZE will make an unexpected debut in September. RIIZE is a rookie group created by SM Entertainment in around 3 years after aespa, and a boy group presented in around 7 years after NCT. RIIZE is likewise expected to compose another set of experiences in the music business where individuals with their own characters and assets structure a group, composed of 7 top individuals who have the two abilities and amazing visuals. Two former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan are part of the group and fans are happy to see them get a new beginning in a new group! SHOTARO (born in 2000), EUNSEOK (born in 2001), Sungchan (born in 2001), and SEUNGHAN (born in 2003) have previously gotten a great deal of affection for their particular abilities and charms. Wonbin (born in 2002), who got attention for his amazing visuals, has great performance and guitar-playing abilities, Sohee (born in 2003) has brilliant singing abilities and is the child of artist Yoon Sang, who has been well-known in South Korea since youth.

