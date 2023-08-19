SM Entertainment’s upcoming group RIIZE wows fans with harmonized vocals as they sing IU’s Someday

On August 19, RIIZE members, including ex-NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan, displayed their amazing vocal harmonies as they covered IU’s Someday. The fans loved their honey-like vocals and called them ‘official SM singers’ since most groups under SM Entertainment are known for their amazing voices. The fans reposted the cover saying how they have already made a name for themselves with their dance skills and the inclusion of vocals just makes for a heavenly combination!

RIIZE’s new web novel

Before they made their official debut, RIIZE confirmed the web novel RISE and REALIZE, which contains the account of the group's start, Realtime Odyssey, and episodes 1 and 2 will be broadcasted at 10:00 PM KST on August 19th through Kakao Page. It will be released soon, and a sum of 8 episodes will be shown each Saturday for a period of 3 weeks. The web novel follows the group’s rise. It depicts the circumstances, stresses, and situations that anybody would be able to experience during the time spent as they grow as artists. It is normal to create profound compassion by introducing a story of youthful individuals that try so. In this web novel, Kim Ho Ae, who began her work after winning the 2017 Maeil Shinmun Spring Literary Contest, made the web novel. It was intended to make it more straightforward to create a great story. There are renowned artists like Nakdi that are part of the creation of the story. The one-of-a-kind storyline and the sweet feelings will all be visible throughout the book.

Advertisement

RIIZE’s activities:

Recently, SM Entertainment confirmed that RIIZE will be meeting fans through the KCON LA 2023 stage called SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U. KCON LA will be held on August 20 and with a long list of performers, RIIZE will be making their first live stage on this show. They will be unveiling the songs Memories and Siren at the show. The group will be debuting on September 4 and before that, they will be unveiling the pre-release song Memories on August 21. The song has an exciting instrumental that talks about taking a step towards their dream that they worked so hard for.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hyunjin of Stray Kids drops NEW self-composed song Contradicting to express feelings about heartbreak