SM Ent's founder Lee Soo Man hints at a possible Hollywood style film based on aespa's universe?

Talented and gorgeous Gen 4 girl group aespa are winning hearts worldwide! The group debuted on November 17, 2020, with the release of their debut single, Black Mamba and have been making waves ever since. aespa topped the Brand Reputation Rankings for female idols in June and their latest release, Next Level clocked in 100 million views on YouTube in a record time! However, there are some interesting developments in the pipeline regarding aespa.

On June 29, SM Entertainment held the online SM Congress 2021 and announced their vision and plans for the remainder of the year. SM Entertainment's founder and executive producer Lee Soo Man shared some exciting details and plans concerning aespa's future. He congratulated the girls on their successful debut and the success of their latest comeback. Lee Soo Man revealed that aespa will be the first members of the SMCU that is SM Cultural Universe. He further shared that aespa's alternate universe will be revealed through a new genre called CAWMAN that he invented.

CAWMAN is a compound video genre that stands for Cartoon, Animation, Webtoon, Motion graphics, Avatar, and Novel. SM Entertainment will be utilizing this format to portray their SMCU. In simple words, it can be described as combining SM Entertainment’s music style and blending it with several different genres and elements. aespa will be the first ones in the company to create episodes using the CAWMAN genre and continuing the SMCU they started with the Black Mamba episode.

Lee Soo Man further revealed that the company has major plans regarding the release of a potential Hollywood film with aespa! The potential Hollywood film will detail the girl group's concept universe.

