SM Ent’s new boy group dearALICE's gets shoutout from Ariana Grande post debut; fans demand collab

Entertainment label SM Entertainment increased its global influence by recently debuting their first-ever British boy group, dearALICE in partnership with Kakao Entertainment and British label MOON&BACK Media. Their debut single, released on February 21, 2025, is titled Ariana, which was not just well-received by the fans but also caught the attention of pop star Ariana Grande. She also made sure to let them know about her reaction to their song through a sweet gesture.

The American singer-songwriter and actress came across dearALICE's debut song and sent them a message saying how stunned she was at its title. She sent them a video saying, "I've been informed about the single that is very crazy. Apparently it shares a name with me." The song might not be about this particular Ariana, but her noticing it surely made their day. The members— James Sharp, Dexter Greenwood, Oliver "Olly" Quinn, Reese Carter, and Blaise Noon—were pleasantly surprised by the happening.

The elated boys posted a video on social media reacting to the clip sent by the artist. In the video, Ariana not only acknowledged their new song but also wished them luck for their new venture. She knew that they were about to shoot a video that day and told them to have fun while doing so. She also reminded them to "take rest" between their schedules and ended by saying "break a leg." The boy band members expressed their gratitude to the top star for taking out time and sending them the message. They called the gesture "very nice" and "very kind."

In the reaction video post, their disbelief and boundless joy at what was happening were showing on their faces. They captioned the post as "THANK YOU ARIANA, who wants that music video?" teasing fans of such a possibility. Many fans have expressed disappointment at the lack of promotions for their songs. As per them, dearALICE deserved better and getting noticed by Ariana Grande was just the beginning of great things for them. Some have even demanded a collaboration among the artists, predicting it to be a chart-buster.