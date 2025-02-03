SM Ent's new girl group Hearts2Hearts launches Chase Your Choice debut trailer, reveals stage names of 8 members

SM Entertainment's new girl group, Hearts2Hearts, is set to debut this month. Ahead of their much-anticipated debut, the official trailer of their first-ever project, Chase Your Choice, has been unveiled at midnight of February 3 KST. Fans have been appreciating the visuals of the eight members of the group and sending their good wishes for their career launch.

The eight members of Hearts2Hearts, including Nayeon, Dahyun, Jiwoo, Leean, Carmen, Yuna, Jueun, and Haram, have impressed the viewers with their natural chemistry in the trailer. It doesn't seem like their first work together. With the unique concept and youthful vibe of the video, the audience expressed their anticipation of seeing what the girls bring to the table. The trailer opens with the question, "What's Ur Map?", which sets the tone for their debut album, The Chase.

Watch the full trailer of Chase Your Choice here:

In the video, the members talk about the uncertainty of life's journey and where it shall take us. The background voice mentions everyone having a series of choices in their lives, and it is stunning how each choice leads to such different outcomes. It further says, "There might be a special path that's meant just for us," which might allude to the girls' fulfillment of dreams of becoming K-pop idols. Their debut album might include their journey from being trainees to making it to their debut stage.

Besides the trailer, their cool stage names are also out of wraps. They are– Ye On for Nayeon, Stella for Dahyun, Ian for Leean, A Na for Yuna, Juun for Jueun, and Yuha for Haram. Jiwoo and Carmen will use their real names as their stage names. In the trailer, they showcased potential like other successful SM Entertainment artists. Hearts2Hearts will drop their debut album, The Chase, on February 24 this year.

It is SM Entertainment's first girl group in five years, following aespa. The members of the group have been drawing significant attention since their debut announcement during the company's 30th anniversary concert, SMTOWN Live 2025, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on January 12.