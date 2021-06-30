SM Remastering Project: See which of your old SM favourites are getting re released soon, bigger & better

SM Entertainment has started the SM Remastering Project to refine and remaster many of the old cult classic songs and MVs. Read ahead to know more.

On 29th June, Lee Soo Man, The CEO of SM Entertainment, conducted ‘SM Congress 2021’ a conference via Youtube, to discuss and announce the future endeavors this company would be embarking upon with the audience and global press. One project in particular is the ‘SM Remastering Project’ where they will be refining and remastering 300 of the old MVs and songs from the ‘First Generation of K-pop’ groups, even releasing music videos that were only available on TV.

Kangta, member of ‘H.O.T’ had introduced the project and explained, "SM does not stop at upscaling the music video quality, but also works on sound source remastering to present remastered content that you can watch and listen to now. SM's precious asset that was released on TV in the past, but cannot be found anywhere now will once again be made available to the audience of today. “We will be remastering and presenting the SM original music video, which is also the history of K-pop.", said Lee Soo Man.

He expressed his determination to be a part of Korean music history in the making by preserving, remastering and reintroducing 300 old songs and MVs.

SM Entertainment will be collaborating with Youtube Music for the remastering process to help save an essential part of K-pop history.

SM groups like H.O.T, SHINHWA, S.E.S, Fly To The Sky, TVXQ etc and soloists like BOA will have their MVs completely renewed and with original sound source which would be so exciting for veteran K-pop fans and a learning experience for new K-pop fans to see the beginning of it all!

