SM REVEALS identity of the third member who will join the new group Aespa after Winter and Karina; Watch

After announcing the new all-girl band Aespa, SM Entertainment is slowly revealing the identity of the members one by one. After introducing Winter and Karina, the band’s third member will be Ningning.

After revealing the identity of the first two members of the upcoming all-girl band Aespa by SM Entertainment, they have finally revealed details of the third member! The new group Aespa just revealed that Ningning is the third member who will be joining the group following WInter and Karina. Upon the release of Ningning’s photos, SM Entertainment also shared a video called “MY, KARINA where Aespa member Karina is introducing her digital avatar æ-Karina.

Yesterday, at the 2020 World Cultural Industry Forum, Lee Soo Man briefly introduced the concept behind Aespa. He explained that there are artist members of Aespa who exist in the real world as well as avatar members who exist in the virtual world. The two types of members interact through the digital world, which brings them together as shown in the newly released video. Lee Soo Man explains that the avatars had existed all along in a world of their own, and one day, they met the real-world members of Aespa.

Check out the video below to get an idea of Aespa’s universe:

If you missed the buzz from yesterday, on October 28 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment's rookie group unveiled another member after Winter. The second member to be revealed was Karina. The concept photo of Karina gave off the same fantasy-like vibe as the previous member Winter’s concept photo.

For the unversed, the agency previously announced that it will be debuting its first rookie idol group in approximately 4 years since NCT, this coming November 2020. The group Aespa, of fully "Avatar X Experience". Soompi reported that the team's story revolves around unique encounters with one's own avatars - embodiments of one's alter egos - which result in new experiences.

ALSO READ: SM Entertainment REVEALS identity of the second member who will join the new group Aespa after Winter

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×