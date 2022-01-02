SM TOWN LIVE 2022 achieved massive success as the most streamed Korean online concert

On January 1, SM Entertainment held an online concert titled 'SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA' and needless to say, it was a massive success! A record-breaking 51 million streams from 161 different regions was recorded for the event. This surpasses their record of 35.83 million streams from last year’s SMTOWN Live 'Culture Humanity' concert and sets a new record for the highest number of streams ever achieved by a Korean online concert!

The concert, which was streamed for free, featuring performances and collaborations by a roster of super talented SM artists, including SHINee’s Minho, Key and Onew, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, aespa, H.O.T.’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, EXO’s Kai, Red Velvet, NCT U, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV’s Kun and Xiaojun.

The concert also featured a debut performance by SM Entertainment’s new project girl group GOT the beat, which consists of BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon and Taeyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Karina and Winter.

The second half of the concert featured a DJing session by artists including DJ HYO (Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon), Raiden, IMLAY, DJ GINJO, J.E.B, MINIMONSTER, Mar Vista, and Hitchhiker. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

