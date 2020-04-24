Smartphone: Hina Khan as Suman is the gamechanger, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi play their cards well

Hina Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Akshay Oberoi's short film Smartphone is quite the breath of fresh air that will leave you in splits when it all ends.

Smartphone features Hina Khan as Suman, Kunaal Roy Kapur as Chandan, and Akshay Oberoi as Vicky. This short is directed by Ankush Bhatt and was first announced back in 2018. Ever since this has been a long wait for the fans, but well, let's just say that the 19 minutes of this film, you will be watching it till the 18th minute just for the heck of it, but then, it changes, and how. The short narrates the story of Chandan brings his wife, Suman, to a big city post marriage and while she finds it difficult to keep up and does not like Chandna's gambling problem, one fine day, everything changes, all because of a smartphone.

Without giving out any spoilers, let's just say that what happens is ultimately something that will leave you wondering how you thought it will be a bigger mess, but actually, it is a story that says all's well that ends well, and that too, with a hearty laugh at the end of it. Throughout the short, you will be left wondering how will a smartphone make a difference in the current scenario of the film and while you are looking out for reasons, you actually miss the point until it all works out at the end. Something else that the movie also does is make sure that the nitty-gritty is kept up with and looked at the closer picture, not just the larger one.

Hina has managed to pull off the role with utmost prowess if we might say, for she has had the perfect dialect, maintained her de-glam avatar with all the glamour in terms of acting. The movie does not overdo it at any point but in fact, it stays true to the core of every character, and both Kunaal and Akshay have carried the story just fine, playing their cards well (or not), if we might say.

