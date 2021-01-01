SMTOWN LIVE CULTURE HUMANITY: EXO Baekhyun, SHINee Taemin, NCT & more ring in the new year with a bang

SM Entertainment’s free online concert 'SMTOWN LIVE Culture Humanity' was held today and featured brilliant performances from everyone's favourite artists.

SM Entertainment’s free online concert 'SMTOWN LIVE Culture Humanity' was held today (1st of January 2021), with all the SM Entertainment artists participating in order to usher in the brand new year with hope and love.

At 1 PM KST, 'SMTown Live Culture Humanity' was broadcasted through various platforms such as Naver V LIVE, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Japanese KNTV.

This concert was a special performance designed to comfort fans and convey hope to people all over the world who are having a hard time due to COVID 19 this new year. Fans could tune in completely for free and experience the stage of globally popular stars in the comfort of their own rooms. The show was met with an overwhelmingly positive response as SM Entertainment brought out almost every single one of their artists for the night.

The special performances included Kangta, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation Taeyeon, SHINee Taemin, EXO Baekhyun and Kai, Red Velvet, NCT, SuperM, aespa, Ginjo, IMLAY, and RAIDEN. Much anticipated performances of PSYCHO by Red Velvet, UN VILLAGE by Baekhyun and CRIMINAL by Taemin were the highlights of the night.

In addition, aespa’s ‘BLACK MAMBA’, NCT 127’s KICK IT, NCT DREAM 'On the Stage', WayV 'Turn Back Time', SuperM 'One(Monster & Infinity)', Baekhyun 'Candy', Kai’s 'Mmmh', Taeyeon 'What Do I Call You' , Super Junior's '2YA2YAO!', and other hit songs that rocked the music industry this year were also performed with special attention given to preparing the stage with the most gorgeous AR and VR special effects.

Did you watch SMTOWN’s Culture Humanity concert? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

