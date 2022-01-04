SMTOWN's ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’ surpasses THIS number in album sales

SMTOWN's winter album ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’ surpassed 410,000 copies in album sales! Just eight days after its first release on December 27 KST, SMTOWN's winter album ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’ exceeded 416,494 copies in album sales, marking SMTOWN's best album sales ever achieved.

For those unversed, ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’ is a winter album released by SMTOWN after ten years, following the previous release of their winter album back in 2011 titled '2011 SMTown Winter: The Warmest Gift'. Various SM Entertainment artists participated in a total of ten tracks which include Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, SHINee's Onew, Key, and Minho, EXO's Kai, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, and more.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment held an online concert titled 'SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA' and achieved a record-breaking 51 million streams from 161 different regions was recorded for the event. This surpasses their record of 35.83 million streams from last year’s SMTOWN Live 'Culture Humanity' concert and sets a new record for the highest number of streams ever achieved by a Korean online concert!

