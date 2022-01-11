Snack on these yummies and we’ll determine your true BLACKPINK personality; Take Quiz

We are combining your love for snacks and BLACKPINK in one fun quiz! BLINKS and fellow snackers will love this one–all you gotta do is pick your favourite snacks out of the lot, and in return, we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is a true match to your personality. Tempting quiz, figuratively and literally isn’t it? Scroll down and find out!

