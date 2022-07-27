Sneak peek at BLACKPINK’s ‘Ready For Love’ music video has BLINKs hopping with excitement; Watch
Are you ‘Ready For Love’?
To answer BLACKPINK’s question, yes we are! Oh not for love but surely for ‘Ready For Love’, the quartet’s upcoming new music that marks their special release. Gearing up for a blast full of pop music, BLACKPINK has shared their concept teaser for the upcoming song.
A vibrant takeover of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s charms in an almost psychedelic environment situated in the world of a game, this collaboration has the 3D avatars of the girls challenging a different set up each. It starts with a view of the forest from between the trees as a plane flies above.
Soon, four very unique scenarios, each for one member of BLACKPINK, are displayed. A forest with a huge helmet like object in the centre, an ice covered land with a frozen lake running by it, a never-ending space full of pink clouds, and lastly a glass flower bursting out. With the rise of the tempo a motorbike riding avatar zooms past and the four landscapes are played in succession, each with their own unique vehicle.
With a climatic stop, the date and time of the music video for ‘Ready For Love’ is revealed. Check out the teaser below.
As a part of ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' project, the new music accompanied by a never-seen-before MV starring Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s avatars in the mystic world of the game, will be released on on July 29 at 12 am EDT (1 pm KST, 9:30 am IST).
