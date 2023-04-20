Sneak Peek: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Kim So Yeon star in special posters for Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

tvN's upcoming drama Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 has been creating a buzz in the Korean drama industry, and now the network has released special posters ahead of its May 6 premiere. The posters feature the main cast members in two different settings.

The unique special posters

In the first poster, we see Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum sitting on each side of a sofa. Both Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum look sharp in their suit. The poster exudes a sense of mystery and intrigue, setting the tone for what's to come in the drama. We can see Lee Dong Wook make a fascinating face with a tint of a smile while KIm Bun is lost in thought with confusion clearly visible on his face. They captioned the poster “Two different Gumiho siblings that look alike”

The second poster showcases Lee Dong Wook in an animated forest-like background. He is joined by co-stars Kim Se Yeon and Ryu Kyung Soo. The poster is ethereal and whimsical, hinting at the mystical and supernatural elements that the drama is known for. They captioned it “One Korean fairy tale. Sanshinz swore to protect each other. What's up with these villains?” The questions in the posters' captions have left fans wondering what it could and are curious to see these ahead of the broadcast.

The most talked about spin-off

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 is a spin-off of the popular 2020 drama Tale of the Nine Tailed. The new drama is set in the year 1938. Lee Dong Wook will reprise his role as the mythical nine-tailed fox Lee Yeon, while Kim Bum will play the role of Kim Rang, a goblin who aids Lee Yeon in his quest. Kim Se Yeon will play the role of a woman who can see and communicate with ghosts, and Ryu Kyung Soo, a guardian spirit who has become hostile.

With its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 is one of the most highly anticipated dramas of the year. The special posters released by tvN only add to the excitement and anticipation for the drama's premiere on May 6.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Moobin’s death latest developments: Cha Eun Woo lands in South Korea; Rocky arrives at mortuary