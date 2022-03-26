Snoop Dogg CONFIRMS BTS collaboration: “It’s official like a referee with a whistle”

The hip hop legend and the world’s biggest group on one song? It’s not a fever dream anymore! In conversation with The A.V. Club, Snoop Dogg said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Indeed, they each make good music! So much so that BTS has previously spoken about how the American rapper, singer and actor has been one of the early musicians they listened to. BTS’ RM even went on to mention Snoop Dogg’s album ‘Doggystyle’ that was first released in 1993, in the group’s 2014 album ‘Dark & Wild’. Alongside references to Nas, Pharrell Williams and KRS-One, he gave a nod to the ‘Young, Wild & Free’ singer.

Previously, Snoop Dogg dropped a hint on the rumored collaboration in January when he spoke about how there are multiple artists just waiting for a collaboration with the hip hop star, the latest ones being the septet from South Korea. His reply came in with his usual style, “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now and I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do this s***.”

Who’s already waiting for the countless records this collaboration will break?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V is tuning into THIS show starring bestie Park Hyung Sik; Their Instagram bromance will make you aww