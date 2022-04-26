Snoop Dogg gives an update on BTS collaboration news: “My parts are in”

In an interview taken behind the scenes of ‘American Song Contest’ by THE BUZZ, hip hop legend Snoop Dogg was asked about his upcoming collaboration with BTS. When asked for updates, the American rapper, singer, and actor shared, “You gotta talk to them but…my parts are in.”

Check out the clip, below:

Upon the release of the clip, BTS’ fans took to Twitter to share the news. Take a look at a couple of our favourite reactions, below:

The BTS and Snoop Dogg collaboration possibility was first sent out into the world when the social audio app ‘Clubhouse’ uploaded a video to their official Twitter account on January 29, sharing a clip of Snoop Dogg saying “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now and I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do this s***.” This had been in response to Snoop Dogg being asked how many artists are currently waiting for him to feature on a track with them.

After this, in late March, Snoop Dogg confirmed the collaboration while in conversation with The A.V. Club, sharing, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

As BTS recently announced their upcoming comeback on June 10 via a teaser video played at the end of their sold-out four-day concerts in Las Vegas, could the collaboration with Snoop Dogg be coming much sooner than we thought? Stay tuned for more updates!

