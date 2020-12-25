Snow Flower: V aka Taehyung collaborates with Wooga Squad member Peakboy to gift BTS ARMY a Christmas miracle

After Jimin's Christmas Love, BTS member V treated BTS ARMY with another holiday song Snow Flower, which was in collaboration with Wooga Squad member Peakboy. Listen to the gorgeous single below.

Listening to V croon "In this cold season / your visit is a special occasion / To you, who will melt my blue and grey with your warmth," via @Vernal_Bom, BTS ARMY is immediately engulfed in a safe space away from their 2020 worries. After his '95 line bestie Jimin took us back to our childhood days with his wholesome holiday tune Christmas Love, Kim Taehyung unveiled his secret collaboration with Wooga Squad member Peakboy titled Snow Flower on Christmas day.

As ARMY was impatiently waiting for TaeTae's first mixtape KTH1, V had started the teasing game from the past few days with a recent one being an animated snow backdrop with a December 25 midnight KST countdown. Turns out, Snow Flower was the Christmas miracle that Taehyung wanted to gift fans. Whether it be the animated boy holding a red umbrella and protecting the purple flower from snow most definitely representing BTS and BTS ARMY to TaeTae mentioning Blue & Grey in his lyrics with reference to the hit BE track, Snow Flower and Christmas Love truly made the festive season even more memorable.

Listen to V ft. Peakboy's Snow Flower below:

How is that every song V produces feels like a love letter to ARMY?! Moreover, we can all agree that winter truly is Taehyung's season!

In BTS' official blog, V shared a special message with ARMY about why he released Snow Flower. "Since my mixtape has been delayed, I felt apologetic to ARMY, so I hurriedly created this song," TaeTae penned, via Soompi, and added, "I think that many people must feel like time stopped this year, and I also think that there must be many people who feel more anxious and depressed the closer they get to the end of the year. I hope that for today at least, white flowers will fall in your heart and all of you will feel at least a little warmth and happiness."

