Snowdrop: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In, Kim Hye Yoon and more pose in the group poster

The production team of JTBC's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Snowdrop', which is scheduled to premiere on December 18, released a group poster. In the group poster of 'Snowdrop' composed of a black and white version, 23 cast members can be seen at a glance, raising expectations for various characters.

In the center, Jung Hae In as Im Soo Ho, wearing a black suit, and Jisoo as Eun Young Ro, wearing a dress, stare at the front and catch the eye. Yoo In Na, who plays the role of Surgeon Kang Cheong Ya, amplifies curiosity with glasses, a suit, and an expressionless face. In addition, Yoon Se Ah, who appears as Pi Seung Hee, the dormitory superintendent, draws attention with a shocking transformation with short perm hair.

The other cast members showed off their individuality with different hairstyles, outfits, and expressions. In addition to Jang Seung Jo, who transformed into Lee Kang Mu, a stubborn strong-headed and anti-aircraft investigation team leader at the Ministry of Security and Public Administration, Jung Yu Jin as Jang Han Na, an impacted anti-aircraft investigation team member with short hair, and Kim Hye Yoon as the mascot of Lake Women's University dormitory and telephone operator Gye Bun Ok.

Rest of the cast members are Heo Jun Ho as Eun Chang Soo, Park Seong Woong as Nam Tae Il, Kim Jeong Nan as Hong Ae Ra, Jeong Hye Young as Jo Seong Shim, Baek Ji Won as Choi Mi Hye, Lee Hwa Ryong as Ahn Gyeong Hee, Kim Min Gyu as Joo Gyeok Chan, Jang In Seop as Eung Cheol, Shin Jung Hye as Ko Hye Ryeong, Kim Mi Soo as Jo Jung Min, Choi Hee Jin as Yoon Seol Hee, Andong Goo as Choi Byung Tae, Heo Nam Jun as Oh Kwang Tae, Kim Jong Soo as Kim Man Dong, Nam Mi Jeong as Oh Deok Shim, and Jeong Yi Seo as Shin Kyung Ja boasted their presence with different charisma.

