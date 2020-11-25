Snowdrop: BLACKPINK's Jisoo tests COVID 19 negative after show's BG actor comes in contact with Corona patient

The filming of Snowdrop came to a standstill after a background actor came in contact with a COVID-19 patient. The cast, including BLACKPINK's Jisoo, underwent a COVID 19 test after the incident came into light.

BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's Snowdrop is yet another K-drama that has taken a beating due to COVID-19. The JTBC drama, which also stars Jung Hae In, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon, and others, reportedly came to a halt after one of the background actors came in contact with a COVID-19 patient. According to Soompi, on November 24 a source from the drama revealed that while there are no positive cases on the sets, they did learn about the background actor coming in contact with the patient and thus brought the filming to a standstill.

"To keep our cast and crew safe and prevent transmission, we have paused filming and we will conduct tests on the background actor in question and all of their close contacts as well," the source was quoted. AllKPop has now reported that all the members have been tested for COVID-19 and none of them has tested positive for it. JTBC has also confirmed that the staff members who came in contact with the said supporting actor have also been tested negative.

Although the test results are out, the channel hasn't confirmed the new dates for filming. "We have not confirmed any rescheduled filming dates, but we plan on resuming filming soon while keeping in line with COVID19 prevention guidelines," JTBC said. Snowdrop is scheduled to premiere in 2021. Apart from Snowdrop, filming of City Couple’s Way of Love, River Where the Moon Rises, The Penthouse, and Hush have been brought to a standstill.

