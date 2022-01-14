'Snowdrop' co stars BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In show off their sweet friendship in matching new photos

We have new BFFs in town - BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In also living up to their new moniker - HAESOO! 'Snowdrop' fans have more reasons to look forward to the forthcoming episodes of the show now as BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In show off their sweet friendship in matching new photos uploaded on Instagram.

On January 13, they posted photos taken by each other to their Instagrams. The photos were taken under a beautiful cherry blossom tree on set during filming for 'Snowdrop' and really gives that old school film vibe. Fans couldn’t get enough of their chemistry as the two tagged each other to give photo credits. Soon after the photos were uploaded, 'HAESOO', a combination of their names - Jung Hae In and Jisoo started trending on Twitter.

You can check out the photos below:

Not just that, Jung Hae In also liked Jisoo's photos on Instagram, showing off their sweet friendship yet again. Previously, Jung Hae In shared a photo with fellow actors Jang In Sub and Kim Min Kyu who take on the roles of Lee Eung Cheol and Joo Gyeok Chan, respectively, in ‘Snowdrop’. He captioned the photo saying - 'Photo taken by @sooyaaa__ (Jisoo)' and fans were convinced that the coming episodes of 'Snowdrop' promise more chemistry and romance between the leads. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

