‘Snowdrop’ ends on personal second-highest rating as ‘Bulgasal’ sees a rise ahead of final week

JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop’ aired its final two episodes on the same night on January 30. According to Nielsen Korea, while episode 15 of ‘Snowdrop’ scored an average rating of 2.8 percent, the final episode garnered an average rating of 3.4 percent, ending the show’s run with its second-highest ratings yet. Starring Jung Jae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, ‘Snowdrop’ had previously achieved its highest average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent, with its second episode.

TV Chosun’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Uncle’ also ended this week, with an average nationwide rating of 7.8 percent for its series finale. The show had started with a rating of 2.4 percent and rose steadily since then, recording its personal high of 9.3 percent average nationwide ratings with episode 14.

Meanwhile, tvN’s ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ aired its latest episode to an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent. Beginning with its personal highest ratings of 6.3 percent nationwide average viewership with its first episode, the Lee Jin Wook-Kwon Na Ra starrer currently only has one week left in its run.

Additionally, KBS’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ was the most-watched show on Sunday, with an average nationwide rating of 32.6 percent. Starring Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Se Hee, and Cha Hwa Yeon, the drama started off with its lowest ratings of 22.7 percent nationwide average viewership recorded with its first episode, and has since steadily risen, marking its highest ratings yet at 36 percent with its 32nd episode.

