Snowdrop Ep 1 & 2 Review: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In’s tale opens amidst guns and secrecy

After much uproar around the drama, ‘Snowdrop’ has finally found its release on Disney+ Hotstar India. Awaiting fans of the cast can now tune in every Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST for new episodes with the drama's leads BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In.

The first look at ‘Snowdrop’ is a classic throwback to the 1980s with reminiscent fashion and a bustling girls’ dormitory. A closer peep presents a strict hall master and adventurous girls who wish to live life to the fullest. Amidst this, the taut political situation of the country takes centre stage with multiple ambitious men fighting to gain power.

A group blind date and the lives of Eun Young Ro and Lim Suho get entangled. The subtle presence of fear is a constant thought throughout the show as multiple attempts to catch North Korean spies are displayed. A romance brews between the leads who land in a fix after a bloodied Lim Suho’s body is discovered by Eun Young Ro in her own dorm room.

Suspense is built with utmost perfection on the show that promises a deeper look into the complex times of 1987 in South Korea. Mistaking the injured man as a student protestor and convincing her roommates to help her nurse him, Eun Young Ro goes to extreme lengths for a man she begins to have feelings for. The Agency for National Security presents another sharp side to the story when agents give it their all to locate and catch the spies.

A dash of jealousy, a whole pound of confusion and an impending revelation in place, the first 2 episodes of ‘Snowdrop’ end on another cliffhanger as the young lovers stand at the edge of being discovered.

