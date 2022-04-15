Snowdrop Ep 10 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are a bruised mess of emotions

Kang Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na) brings her hand down to press the detonator and instantly fumes blow up from the dormitory. Fear strikes the eyes of Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) and Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) alike as they duck along with the rest of the hostages.

Uninjured but worried for their lives, they finally realise the truth behind Kang Cheong Ya’s facade. Gye Bun Ok’s (Kim Hye Yoon) plan of stealing the spies’ stash of money is also revealed and she is used for their benefits. They easily turn a needy supporter into one against them as she is ordered to manage the hostages.

Lim Soo Ho declares in anger that no more hostages will be released as they tried to escape even after his commitment of protection to them. With Lim Soo Ho’s rising display of affection for Eun Young Ro, Kang Cheong Ya plans to injure her to keep him under control.

Eun Young Ro pulls his necklace from her neck and throws it to a corner to display her anger and the two exchange a look of helplessness and disbelief. Lim Soo Ho realises the plan between the two nations and confronts Kang Cheong Ya wondering if all his efforts were in vain.

With the help of the ANSP leader, he turns against Kang Cheong Ya and his tricks reminiscing about his troubled childhood.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Snowdrop Ep 9 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are on the same side?