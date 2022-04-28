Snowdrop Ep 11 Review: Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo bare their hearts

‘Snowdrop’ has found itself at the steepest of turns. A complete flip takes place as Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) joins hands with the ANSP to save his own life after finding out about the dirtiest of plans being made against the hostages and the spies in order to fulfill the political agendas of both nations.

After declaring his plan to free and eventually save all hostages, Lim Soo Ho captures his fellow spies including Comrade Joo (Kim Min Kyu) and Doctor Kang Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na). With the outside situation finally revealed to the hostages and their well-being handed over to the dorm’s hall master, the state of the fiasco seems to have cooled down.

Between all of this, Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) asks her father to save her and proceeds to make coffee for Lim Soo Ho in their hiding place. The scene with the two finding respite in their safe place when the tensions are building on the outside is just another piece of well-executed scenario.

With confessions and fond memories of the past, the first kiss of the two leads feels like a long time coming, though sudden. Lim Soo Ho’s silent apology for holding a gun to her head and Eun Young Ro’s subsequent forgiveness comes while talking about being handed a job that one might not want to do in reality. They are clear reflections of the conundrums that spies are placed in. Purpose without cause. ‘Snowdrop’ heads into more complexities in the next week.

