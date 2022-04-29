Snowdrop Ep 12 Review: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stands between Jung Hae In and death

With the North Korean spies and South Korean ANSP joining hands, the tense situation outside grows meek in comparison to the attempts of saving the hostages’ lives. One of ANSP's spies is sent outside to leak the information to free media in hopes that they will broadcast the truth in front of the public and save the people stuck inside the dorm from being blown up.

In the midst of this, Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) heads to the praying room inside the dorm to pray for the health and safety of fellow sufferers of the situation. Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) joins her and eases her worries by promising to save her and the other students.

The politicians however find out about the leak from the dormitory and plan to plant bombs to kill everyone inside. This leads the spies to hunt down the mole on their end and they find out how Gye Bun Ok (Kim Hye Yoon) was after wads of money and not the real culprit amongst them. They find a radio in the raw chickens and the cook Ms. Oh is revealed as a spy.

With distrust spreading, their one last hope is Eun Young Ro. They attempt to send her out to talk to her father about letting the students, as well as spies, live. They try to gun down the team inside but Eun Young Ro protects Lim Soo Ho by shielding him with her own body in a show of bravery and affection for the man. In all the ruckus, her own father, leader of the ANSP is injured.

The threads of ‘Snowdrop’ keep getting entangled further with each episode.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Snowdrop Ep 11 Review: Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo bare their hearts