Snowdrop Ep 13 Review: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In are their supportive selves while facing fears

As Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) stands between the guns of the ANSP and Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In), a wall between their unnamed relationship is broken. With death waiting at the other end of the nozzle, Eun Young Ro does not hesitate to put herself in danger for what she thinks is right. The moment is saved in the Northern spy’s mind as he silently holds her hand to thank her.

The moment turns bitter as men of Nam Tae Il shoot the ANSP director who is also Eun Young Ro’s father. In the chaos, she does not realise that the bullet aimed towards the heart of the man she has feelings for is suddenly shot towards her father. The politicians take over as they plan on blowing up the dorm along with the spies and hostages inside.

Soon, Doctor Kang Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na) is sent as the ANSP is not aware of her being a spy right under their noses. She manages to lure them out and plans to cut off the money trade going on between the two countries in order to turn the tides in their favour. Eun Young Ro feels guilty of her decisions and prays desperately for her father’s life. She also blames herself for failing to negotiate with him in order to let the hostages free.

The ANSP officers still planning on saving their lives from inside the dorms speak in hushed voices about killing the spies. Lim Soo Ho aims his gun at the spy and a fierce fight awaits in the next episode. With the show nearing its climax and distrust growing, who will Eun Young Ro support?

