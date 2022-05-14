Snowdrop Ep 14 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo pray for their safety as a bomb nears its explosion

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the makers of ‘Snowdrop’ planned the story in absolute detail, how much of it was on point though, remains to be dissected by experts. The latest episode opened with Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) who has his gun pointed at the ANSP officer as he devises plans to blow up the dorm and save the hostages of the dorm but kill the Northern spies.

His plan now out in the open, there’s no choice but to concede and Lim Soo Ho negotiates with him for a plan beneficial to both. With the fear of their future looming in front of her, Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) heads to the prayer room to wish for everyone’s safety. Lim Soo Ho finds her to discuss how he has unintentionally brought misery to her life. Eun Young Ro wonders what would have become of them had they both been ordinary people. He reveals his plans of becoming a singer without any worries while she promises to visit the cafe he would be at. She sighs of her wish to hear him sing.

Doctor Kang Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na) tries her best to not reveal her identity of being a spy. On the other hand, following Gye Bun Ok’s (Kim Hye Yoon) attempt to sabotage their plans, the identity of Eun Young Ro’s father is revealed to the other girls in the dorm. They do not wait for her confirmation and match her surname to that of the ANSP’s director. They now despise her presence, shunning her from her own room.

Eun Young Ro plans to risk her life to ensure Lim Soo Ho’s safe escape. However, politics plays its part and her father orders for the immediate blowup of the dorm. Will anyone make it out alive?

