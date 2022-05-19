Snowdrop Ep 15 Review: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In are locked in an embrace full of love and longing

As Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) and Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) meet in their safe hideout, a moment passes where they just stare into each other’s eyes and hope their feelings of affection can be passed on to the other without the need for words. The silent moment captures a shared feeling of multiple emotions running across their faces as they promise to meet each other soon. Lim Soo Ho’s previous necklace, that was a gift from his sister, is returned to Eun Young Ro as she promises to give it back to him when they meet again.

Kang Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na) surprisingly makes her return to the dorms with 300 million dollars and a hope for the Northern spies and the hostages to safely get out of the dorm that is now under the threat of being blown up. Her being a Northern spy and a fake doctor to lure Nam Tae Il is revealed in front of the party’s leaders. It is further revealed that Lim Soo Ho’s biological mother has ordered Joo Gyeok Chan (Kim Min Kyu) to kill him without knowing his identity.

The tides change once again as the old man, Kim Man Dong, who takes over the job of being a facility manager at the dorms receives a radio order to kill Lim Soo Ho. Eun Young Ro meets Lim Soo Ho once again just as they are about to leave when she tries to give her brother’s scarf to him only to be denied. Her confusion is met with steel defense from him who decidedly declares that they will never meet again.

With another gun pointed at Lim Soo Ho, will he be able to save himself? How will 'Snowdrop' end?

