Snowdrop Ep 16 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s love story comes to an emotional, expected end

K-drama ‘Snowdrop’ ends with its last episode full of bullets and tears. Interestingly, it is not much different than one would expect. Notably, it is depictive of the hard work of the cast and crew, more so in its final goodbye.

The pre-finale episode showed a bitter-sweet goodbye between the leads as Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) shook off Eun Young Ro’s (Jisoo) attempts at giving him a memory to hold onto. The stakes rose once again as the utility manager Kim Dong Man communicated over a radio, seemingly another Northern spy in the girls’ dormitory. The last episode sees him try his best to jeopardize the spies’ plan to escape to another country as their own had ordered their death.

With a heavy heart, Lim Soo Ho departs from the dormitory however his resolve of never seeing her again breaks soon after as he listens to news updates about the dorm being blown up even after multiple protests from the people. He plans on heading back but is caught in the middle when Kim Dong Man kills his two comrades proceeding to meet him and Kang Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na), only to be shot dead. Lim Soo Ho learns of Kang Cheong Ya’s real name, a sign of absolute trust, and wishes to reveal his own but is stopped.

He puts his everything into trying to save all the girls at the dormitory and worries about Eun Young Ro. While trying to save her, they head back to their hiding space on the terrace. Moments of tearful worrying and blood-splattered words are shared between them where he asks her to stay safe. SWAT officers shoot him down just as he thrusts himself in front of Eun Young Ro.

‘Snowdrop’ ends with an incomplete love story that goes on to show the life of the people after a sensitive time. Eun Young Ro can be seen back at the place she first met Lim Soo Ho as she listens to his voice tape, wondering how different it would be if they were ordinary people.

