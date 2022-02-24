Snowdrop Ep 3 Review: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In tango in love and fear

The hall master at the door, Lim Soo Ho and Eun Young Ro are terrified of the fate that awaits them. Hanging by the tip of their nails, quite literally, impending doom snaps at the door of their hideout. The teetering figures of the two stand at the high windowsill and we are met with the look of absolutely amazing acting at the hands of our two leads played by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In.

‘Snowdrop’ progresses with the angle of making Lim Soo Ho escape the women's dormitory in secret. A shivering Eun Young Ro is helped by the man at her side in a picturesque moment where she learns how to fold a paper plane. While the other girls of the dorm plan for a pompous ‘Open House’ and invite their male partners who are allowed inside just on this day, Eun Young Ro and her roommates meticulously work out a way to successfully let Lim Soo Ho break out.

A classic late 1980s themed party, complete with bright clothes and the affiliation for disco takes us back to the olden times. Bolting from the terrace, hurdles await the path of Lim Soo Ho and Eun Young Ro. With a click, Lim Soo Ho plays his part as a spy with ease, winning a target game with his flawless gunning skills, leaving onlookers open-mouthed. They now have to take part in a couple dance as egged on by their peers and another beautiful moment is in the making, though only in her imagination this time.

The plan succeeds when the two paddle away to the outside world and he leaves with a short goodbye. The national security agency is constantly on the hunt, raising the stakes and leaving us hanging, making us wonder if the two will meet or will Lim Soo Ho be captured?

