Snowdrop Ep 4 Review: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In land in trouble; Talk about their time off screen

Even with the fear of getting caught, Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) bets it all to leave a memento with his lady love. Meeting his comrades, the dependable leader of the team takes responsibility for the death of one of his own. Gye Bun Ok (Kim Hye Yoon) becomes the roadblock in their love story when her jealousy gets the best of her, leading her to reveal the spy harbouring Room 207 with Eun Young Rok (Jisoo) and her mates.

The hall master’s decision to kick out Eun Young Ro lands without an opportunity for protest from the dorm’s girls. With political leaks and secret agreements, the Agency for National Security Planning meets trouble on every step. Lim Soo Ho connects with his father in North Korea and threatens a professor for help, all the while tiny things keep reminding him of the girl he gave his precious locket and heart to. Eun Young Ro drinks to the day of her departure from the dorm and pens a note to the guy who’s on her mind. Flying it off as a paper plane that he taught her, she is minutes away from leaving.

Risking to blow his cover, Lim Soo Ho digs through the forests for money and weaponry. His eyes land on the paper plane and he is tempted to meet Eun Young Ro. Soon security agents burst through searching for his case and he is exposed to guns. Drawing a gun to the forehead of the woman he loves, the trigger is pulled.

The story of ‘Snowdrop’ keeps getting more exciting with each episode. The characters well portrayed by the whole cast, it plays out in a very suspenseful manner leaving you wanting for more. The actors displayed a very dedicated approach even off screen as they revealed their plans to pass time while in wait.

In between takes, Jung Hae In spoke about his methods to stay hunky and occupied. “I worked out. I brought a pull-up bar and dumbbells to the dressing room and used them during break time. I also made sure to stick to a nutritious diet and joked around with the other actors.”

Debuting as a lead, Jisoo on the other hand focused on her job at hand saying, “Since this is my debut drama, I spent a lot of my time preparing for the next scenes. During long breaks, I would run around and play jegi chagi (Korean hacky-sack) with the other actors, who were mostly my age. It felt like living in an actual dormitory.”

